Unemployed Man Holds Sign In Philly: 'I Need A Job'

When people are on a job hunt, it's often described as pounding the pavement. Well, Mark Mercer is working on a variation of that. He has been standing on the pavement on a corner in Philadelphia's financial district, holding a sign that reads "I don't want your change. I need a job."

He dressed for the office in black shoes and a black suit, and Mercer says he's handed out over 100 resumes. Though he's still not employed, the 54-year-old says he's had six job interviews right there on the sidewalk.

GREENE: Potential employers have got to admire that creativity, and his reliability as well. He's been a fixture in the same spot almost every day since June, accompanied by his two St. Bernard dogs.

