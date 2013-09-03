Lava Lamp Turns 50
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
OK. Our last word in business has to be said just the right way. The word is: Groovy. But you have to say it this way - groovy baby.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Groovy...
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: ...baby. Well, in the '60s, the grooviest thing around was the Lava Lamp. And we're mentioning it just now because it turns 50 today.
INSKEEP: Groovy. The fluorescent lamp, with its hypnotic moving liquid blob center, helped to define the psychedelic era. It first hit stores in Britain on this day in 1963.
MONTAGNE: All right. Yo. The lamp...
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: ...was invented by a British accountant. He was inspired by the design of an odd egg timer in a pub. It was first called the Astro Lamp.
