Lava Lamp Turns 50

OK. Our last word in business has to be said just the right way. The word is: Groovy. But you have to say it this way - groovy baby.

Groovy...

MONTAGNE: ...baby. Well, in the '60s, the grooviest thing around was the Lava Lamp. And we're mentioning it just now because it turns 50 today.

INSKEEP: Groovy. The fluorescent lamp, with its hypnotic moving liquid blob center, helped to define the psychedelic era. It first hit stores in Britain on this day in 1963.

MONTAGNE: All right. Yo. The lamp...

MONTAGNE: ...was invented by a British accountant. He was inspired by the design of an odd egg timer in a pub. It was first called the Astro Lamp.

