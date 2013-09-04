Top Stories: Cleveland Rapist Dies; Obama On Syria Action

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Europe: Obama Will Seek Support For Syria Strike.

-- Ohio Man Who Held Women For Decades Found Dead In Prison.

-- Social Media Erupt On News Of Ariel Castro's Death.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraqi Gunmen Kill 16 Members Of One Family In Brutal Attack. ( Reuters)

Yosemite Park Fire Now 80 Percent Contained. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Powerful Earthquake South Of Tokyo; No Injures, Damage. ( The Associated Press)

Power Blackout Shadows Most Of Venezuela. ( BBC)

Killer Seeking Revenge For Sexual Abuse Targeting Suspected Mexican Bus Drivers. ( The Guardian)

Montana Judge Sets New Hearing In Controversial Rape Case. ( Billings Gazette)

Florida Family Finds Valuable Pirate Gold Treasure Just Off Beach. ( ABC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.