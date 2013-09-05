Top Stories: Obama At G-20 Summit; New Egyptian Violence
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Even Their Seats Are To Be Separated When Putin And Obama Meet.
-- Egyptian Official Survives Attack As 'Remarkable Calm' Broken.
And here are more early headlines:
Ohio Prison Officials To Investigate Cleveland Rapist's Suicide. ( Columbus Dispatch)
Tropical Storm Gabrielle Forms South Of Puerto Rico. ()
Yosemite Fire Not Cause By Illegal Pot Farm. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Decaying Infrastructure May Be Behind Venezuela's Huge Blackout. ( BBC)
Chilean Judges Apologize For Ignoring Human Rights Under Pinochet. ( The Telegraph)
Atheist Family Asks Massachusetts Court To Ban Pledge Of Allegiance. ( Worcester Telegram)
Parking Made Easy With A Folding Car. ( Reuters)
