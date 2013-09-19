Top Stories: Navy Yard Shootings; Mexican Storms Kill Dozens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Navy Yard Shootings: Thursday's Headlines.

-- Death Toll At 80 And Likely to Rise As Storms Slam Mexico.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP Set For Vote Defunding Affordable Care Law. ( Wall Street Journal)

House Vote Scheduled Today On Food Stamp Cuts. ( Politico)

Overwhelming Flood Debris Confronts Colorado. ( Denver Post)

Bangladeshi Clashes Continue Over Death Sentence. ( Al Jazeera)

French Lawmakers Move To Ban Beauty Pageants For Girls. ( Guardian)

Japan's P.M. Wants Shutdown Of Remaining Fukushima Nuclear Reactors. ( Reuters)

Somebody Won The $400 Million Powerball! ( CNN)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.