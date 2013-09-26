Top Stories: Iran And Diplomacy; Bush Attends Same-Sex Wedding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Private Meetings With Iranians Give Veteran Diplomat Hope.

-- George H.W. Bush Is Witness At Same-Sex Wedding Of Friends.

And here are more early headlines:

Republicans Consider Defunding Obamacare With Debt Ceiling Vote. ( Politico)

Death Toll In Severe Pakistani Quake Climbs. ( CNN)

Militants Kill Several Police In Kashmir, India Says. ( DAWN)

Court Upholds War Crimes Verdict Of Former Liberian Leader Taylor. ( Al Jazeera)

Astronaut, Cosmonauts Reach International Space Station. ( AP)

EPA To Investigate Hawaiian Molasses Harbor Spill. ( KHNL-TV)

Wild Pigs Menace Atlanta-Area Neighborhood. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

