Beer Promotion Fills Seats For Jaguar's Game

These are not the best of times for football fans in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the NFL, regularly losing by double digits. Yesterday, the home stadium ran a promotion: free beer with a ticket. The turnout was decent. Eighty-nine percent of the stadium's seats were sold. Maybe people just needed some extra incentive to come watch some football. Or maybe they needed that beer to forget about the score: Indianapolis Colts 37, Jaguars 3.

