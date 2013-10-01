Top Stories: The Federal Government Shuts Down

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No End In Sight As Government Shutdown Begins.

-- Obama: 'Perpetual Cycle Of Brinksmanship ... Has To End.'

-- In Talk Of Shutdown, A Familiar Feeling At The White House.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Government Shutdown, Obamacare Opens Enrollment Today. ( Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Visits U.N. Today, Warning Against Iran. ( CBS)

U.S. Diplomats Expelled From Venezuela For 'Sabotage'. ( CNN)

Bangladesh Sentences Opposition Leader To Death For War Crimes. ( BBC)

Greece Cracks Down On Far Right Party Accused Of Murder, Corruption. ( Guardian)

Jury Seated In Insider Trading Trial Of Dallas Mavericks Owner. ( New York Times)

UC Berkeley Blast May Be Linked To Underground Copper Theft. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Police Catch Thief Sprayed With Liquid That Glows In Ultraviolet Light. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.