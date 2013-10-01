Top Stories: The Federal Government Shuts Down
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- No End In Sight As Government Shutdown Begins.
-- Obama: 'Perpetual Cycle Of Brinksmanship ... Has To End.'
-- In Talk Of Shutdown, A Familiar Feeling At The White House.
And here are more early headlines:
Despite Government Shutdown, Obamacare Opens Enrollment Today. ( Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Visits U.N. Today, Warning Against Iran. ( CBS)
U.S. Diplomats Expelled From Venezuela For 'Sabotage'. ( CNN)
Bangladesh Sentences Opposition Leader To Death For War Crimes. ( BBC)
Greece Cracks Down On Far Right Party Accused Of Murder, Corruption. ( Guardian)
Jury Seated In Insider Trading Trial Of Dallas Mavericks Owner. ( New York Times)
UC Berkeley Blast May Be Linked To Underground Copper Theft. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Police Catch Thief Sprayed With Liquid That Glows In Ultraviolet Light. ( Reuters)
