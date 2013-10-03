© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: No Progress On Shutdown; Migrants Die In Shipwreck

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2013 at 7:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- On Day 3 Of Shutdown, It's Deja Vu All Over Again.

-- Dozens Dead, More Feared Lost, After Shipwreck Off Sicily.

And here are more early headlines:

For A Second Day, Heavy Traffic Slows Health Exchange Enrollments. ( McClatchy)

NSA Test Tracked Some Americans' Cellphone Locations. ( New York Times)

Accused Boston Bombing Suspect Wants Jail Conditions Changed. ( AP)

New Leak Reported At Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)

U.S. To Strengthen Defense Ties With Japan, Say Kerry, Hagel. ( Bloomberg)

Arizona Sheriff To Get Federal Monitor To Stop Racial Profiling. ( Politico)

Woman Brings Cake Into Courthouse For Safety But Man Grabs It. ( AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
