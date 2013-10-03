Top Stories: No Progress On Shutdown; Migrants Die In Shipwreck
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- On Day 3 Of Shutdown, It's Deja Vu All Over Again.
-- Dozens Dead, More Feared Lost, After Shipwreck Off Sicily.
And here are more early headlines:
For A Second Day, Heavy Traffic Slows Health Exchange Enrollments. ( McClatchy)
NSA Test Tracked Some Americans' Cellphone Locations. ( New York Times)
Accused Boston Bombing Suspect Wants Jail Conditions Changed. ( AP)
New Leak Reported At Japan's Fukushima Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)
U.S. To Strengthen Defense Ties With Japan, Say Kerry, Hagel. ( Bloomberg)
Arizona Sheriff To Get Federal Monitor To Stop Racial Profiling. ( Politico)
Woman Brings Cake Into Courthouse For Safety But Man Grabs It. ( AP)
