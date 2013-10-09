Health Scares In China Hurt Yum Brands' Profits

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a Yum Brand profit shock.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: The owner of KFC and Pizza Hut has reported a near 70 percent drop in profits this quarter after health scares in China. Yum Brands relies on operations in China for three-quarters of its revenue, so recent food safety issues and a bird flu outbreak hit Yum Brands especially hard.

The U.S.-based company warns it is unlikely that sales will bounce back in the fourth quarter, but the company expects things to improve in 2014. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.