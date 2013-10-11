North Dakota Farmer Finds Major Oil Spill

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a major oil spill.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The public learned yesterday about a spill that was discovered almost two weeks ago in a wheat field in northwest North Dakota. A farmer was harvesting when he found crude oil spewing out of the ground. It covered an area the size of seven football fields. Over 20,000 barrels have now been contained. The oil came out of a pipeline owned by Texas-based Tesoro Logistics. It's the worst spill since the oil boom began in 2006. North Dakota's governor says he wasn't told about the nearly two-week-old spill until Wednesday. Now the state is reviewing its procedures for reporting spills. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.