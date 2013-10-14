Top Stories: Debt Limit History; Signing Up For Obamacare
It's Columbus Day, and here are our early stories:
-- How The Debt Limit Became 'A Nuclear-Tipped Leverage Point'.
-- So What's The Real Deadline For Obamacare Sign-Up?
And here are more early headlines:
Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To Three Americans. ( New York Times)
Little Progress In Senate Shutdown/Debt Ceiling Talks. ( Politico)
Thousands Of Cattle Lost To Blizzard; Congress Can't Help Ranchers. ( NBC)
Scores Die In Hindu Temple Stampede In India. ( Reuters)
Aid Workers Still Missing In Syria; Red Cross Calls For Their Release. ( UPI)
Calls For Action After Another Migrant Boat Sinks In Mediterranean. ( Deutsche Welle)
Two Tropical Storms Swirling Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ( AP)
