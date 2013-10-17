U.S. Economy Takes A Hit After Partial Government Shutdown

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Standard and Poor's estimates that the 16-day-long government shutdown cost the U.S. economy roughly $24 billion. Because of that, the credit rating agency says it is lowering its estimate for U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter to just over 2 percent. That's down .6 percentage points from its estimate before the shutdown.