ATM Maker Diebold Agrees To Settlement In Bribery Case

INSKEEP: The Ohio-based ATM manufacturer Diebold has agreed to a $48 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department over bribery allegations. The company is accused of spending more than $3 million to bribe bank officials in China, Indonesia and Russia over a five-year period - a violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.