Top Stories: White House Aide Fired Over Tweets; Facebook Tightens Rules
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Fired White House Aide Admits He Was Twitter Troll.
-- Facebook Removes Beheading Video, Says It Will Tighten Rules.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Names Specialist To Lead Health Care Website Overhaul. ( The Hill)
Federal Bankruptcy Trial Opens For Detroit. ( Detroit Free Press)
Suspected Boston Bomber Implicated In Earlier Triple Homicide Case. ( Boston Herald)
Pope Francis Suspends German Bishop Over Excessive Spending. ( Deutsche Welle)
Tropical Storm Raymond Limps Away From Mexico. ()
CDC Warns Pet Owners About Suspect Jerky Treats. ( CNN)
Closing Arguments Today Over New Texas Abortion Law. ( Houston Chronicle)
Teenager Unearths Large Gem At Arkansas State Diamond Park. ( The Associated Press)
