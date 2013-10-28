Halloween Is For The Dogs
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
And today's last word in business a canine costume. Forget about what you or your kids may be wearing for Halloween. The big question is how to dress up your pets.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
The National Retail Federation reports that more than $300 million will be spent this year on Halloween costumes for pets. That number has been increasing dramatically over the past few years. Twenty-two million Americans plan on dressing their dogs up this week for the holiday, or their cats, although I have to say good luck on that one. How about maybe guinea pigs?
INSKEEP: OK.
MONTAGNE: I'm sure they're more reasonable. They're guinea pigs.
INSKEEP: They might be. One of the most popular costumes among pets is a pumpkin. Or at least, that costume is popular with pet owners. We're really not sure if the pets get a say here. The classic hot dog is a favorite.
(LAUGHTER)
INSKEEP: Getting, you know, dress up your dog as a hot dog. Pun intended.
MONTAGNE: Dressing your dog as a cat is another popular option. Whoa. Though side effects may include meowing, hissing and a major identity crisis.
(LAUGHTER)
MONTAGNE: That is the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.
INSKEEP: I'm Steve Inskeep. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.