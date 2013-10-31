Top Stories: Boston Takes World Series; Syrian Chemical Weapons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Syria's Chemical Weapons Facilities Destroyed, Watchdog Says.

-- Big Papi, Worst-To-First; 1918: Your World Series Must-Knows.

New Cuts To Food Stamps Take Effect Friday. ( Reuters)

"Sophisticated" Drug Tunnel Discovered Between U.S. And Mexico. ( CNN)

New Jersey Senator-Elect Cory Booker To Be Sworn In Today. ( Star-Ledger)

FDA Warns Some Imported Spices Are Tainted. ( Bloomberg)

UC President Napolitano To Offer 5 Million To Illegal Immigrant Students. ( AP)

Twitter Sued Over Alleged Private Stock Sale. ( Forbes)

New Istanbul Rail Tunnel So Popular It's Disrupted By Crowds. ( Guardian)

Trick-Or-Treaters Headed For White House Halloween Party. ( AP)

