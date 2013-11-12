© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Philippines Typhoon Recovery And How To Help

By Korva Coleman
Published November 12, 2013 at 8:12 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'It Looks Like A 50-Mile Wide Tornado' Hit The Philippines.

-- Typhoon Haiyan: How To Help.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Government Misses Target For Health Enrollments. ( The Wall Street Journal)

No Peace Agreement Signed Between Congo, Rebels. ( VOA)

Hawaii Senate Expected To Pass Same Sex Marriage Bill. ( KGMB-TV)

Condemned Ohio Killer Seeks To Donate Organs.( WKRC-TV)

Trial Opens Over Smartphone Damages Samsung Owes Apple. ( San Jose Mercury News)

"Appalled" Miami Dolphins Owner Pledges Reforms After Bullying Scandal. ( Miami Herald)

Baseball's Rookies Of The Year Are Both From Florida. ( Yahoo Sports)

Committee To Rule Which Is Tallest Building In U.S. ( Los Angeles Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
