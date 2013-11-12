Top Stories: Philippines Typhoon Recovery And How To Help
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'It Looks Like A 50-Mile Wide Tornado' Hit The Philippines.
-- Typhoon Haiyan: How To Help.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Government Misses Target For Health Enrollments. ( The Wall Street Journal)
No Peace Agreement Signed Between Congo, Rebels. ( VOA)
Hawaii Senate Expected To Pass Same Sex Marriage Bill. ( KGMB-TV)
Condemned Ohio Killer Seeks To Donate Organs.( WKRC-TV)
Trial Opens Over Smartphone Damages Samsung Owes Apple. ( San Jose Mercury News)
"Appalled" Miami Dolphins Owner Pledges Reforms After Bullying Scandal. ( Miami Herald)
Baseball's Rookies Of The Year Are Both From Florida. ( Yahoo Sports)
Committee To Rule Which Is Tallest Building In U.S. ( Los Angeles Times)
