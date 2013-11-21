Top Stories: Afghan Security; Plane Lands At Wrong Airport
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Obama Says U.S. Will Respect Afghan Sovereignty.
-- Taking Off Will Be Tricky After Jet Lands At Wrong Airport.
And here are more early headlines:
Committee Expected To Forward Yellen Nomination To Senate. ( Reuters)
Pakistani Militant Leaders Reportedly Die In U.S. Drone Strike. ( NBC)
Elderly American Tourist Reportedly Detained In North Korea. ( Voice Of America)
Police Arrest Suspect Behind Paris Shootings. ( The Telegraph)
Underwater Volcano Creates New Island Far South Of Japan. ( BBC)
New Jersey Poised To Test Online Gambling. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.