Top Stories: Afghan Security; Plane Lands At Wrong Airport

By Korva Coleman
Published November 21, 2013 at 8:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Says U.S. Will Respect Afghan Sovereignty.

-- Taking Off Will Be Tricky After Jet Lands At Wrong Airport.

And here are more early headlines:

Committee Expected To Forward Yellen Nomination To Senate. ( Reuters)

Pakistani Militant Leaders Reportedly Die In U.S. Drone Strike. ( NBC)

Elderly American Tourist Reportedly Detained In North Korea. ( Voice Of America)

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Paris Shootings. ( The Telegraph)

Underwater Volcano Creates New Island Far South Of Japan. ( BBC)

New Jersey Poised To Test Online Gambling. ( The Wall Street Journal)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman