Because Of Noise, Bar To Raise Drinking Age To 25

And today's Last Word In Business is, you'd better bring your ID.

Phil's Crummy Corner - yup, that's the name of a bar in Brooklyn - has announced it's raising its drinking age to 25. The restaurant manager told local news site DNA Info that the age limit will only be in place on weekend nights. It's an attempt to keep out loud and rowdy late-night crowds.

Now, New York might be the city that never sleeps, but that doesn't apply to everyone. Neighbors of Phil's Crummy Corner have been complaining about noise now for months. One resident said, quote, "You will be shocked about the number of conversations you can hear from my bed. Friday and Saturday nights, it's like animal town." Pretty crummy situation, if you're trying to get some Zs.

