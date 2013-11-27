© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Miserable Weather Travel Day; Thai Protests

By Korva Coleman
Published November 27, 2013 at 9:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Words For Getaway Day: Soggy, Sloppy And Snowy.

-- Thai Protesters Continue Effort To Topple Government.

-- Judge Orders Sriracha Factory To Cool It.

-- Good News, Bad News: Jobless Claims Dip But Key Orders Drop.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Microsoft Boosting Security To Block NSA. ( Washington Post)

Fifth Anniversary Of Deadly Mumbai Massacre. ( Telegraph)

Coup Leader In Mali Arrested After Rebuffing Questions. ( Reuters)

Italian Senate Poised To Oust Former Premier Berlusconi. ( Wall Street Journal)

Several Haitian Migrants Die As Boat Capsizes Off Bahamas. ( Miami Herald)

Popcorn Or Caramel? White House Pardons Two Turkeys. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman