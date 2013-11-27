Top Stories: Miserable Weather Travel Day; Thai Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Words For Getaway Day: Soggy, Sloppy And Snowy.

-- Thai Protesters Continue Effort To Topple Government.

-- Judge Orders Sriracha Factory To Cool It.

-- Good News, Bad News: Jobless Claims Dip But Key Orders Drop.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Microsoft Boosting Security To Block NSA. ( Washington Post)

Fifth Anniversary Of Deadly Mumbai Massacre. ( Telegraph)

Coup Leader In Mali Arrested After Rebuffing Questions. ( Reuters)

Italian Senate Poised To Oust Former Premier Berlusconi. ( Wall Street Journal)

Several Haitian Migrants Die As Boat Capsizes Off Bahamas. ( Miami Herald)

Popcorn Or Caramel? White House Pardons Two Turkeys. ( Los Angeles Times)

