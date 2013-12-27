© 2020 WFAE
Cops Hand Out Lottery Tickets Along with Citations

Published December 27, 2013 at 6:47 AM EST

DON GONYEA, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Don Gonyea. You gamble when you speed or run a red light, but drivers in Melbourne, Florida got to take a different kind of gamble on Christmas Day. Along with the usual traffic citations, police gave out scratch-off lottery tickets. The cops themselves paid for them - in the spirit of the season, they said. No word of any big winners, yet. Win a prize, pay your fine. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition