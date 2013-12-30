Top Stories: Second Russian Bombing; Racing Champ In Ski Accident
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 'Blood On The Snow' After Second Suicide Blast In Russia.
-- Doctors Unsure Whether Michael Schumacher Will Survive.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: NSA Allegedly Infiltrates Microsoft, Other Firms to Spy. ( Der Spiegel)
Maine Getting More Snow, Power Outages. ( USA Today)
Powerful Cyclone Bears Down On Northwest Australia. ()
Democratic Republic Of Congo Retakes TV Complex From Gunmen. ( BBC)
Home Of German Ambassador To Greece Is Hit By Gunfire. ( Wall Street Journal)
Third Rescue Attempt Fails To Reach Stuck Antarctic Ship. ( CNN)
Justice Sotomayor To Lead New Year's Eve Ball Drop In Times Square. ( New York Daily News)
