Top Stories: Second Russian Bombing; Racing Champ In Ski Accident

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Blood On The Snow' After Second Suicide Blast In Russia.

-- Doctors Unsure Whether Michael Schumacher Will Survive.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: NSA Allegedly Infiltrates Microsoft, Other Firms to Spy. ( Der Spiegel)

Maine Getting More Snow, Power Outages. ( USA Today)

Powerful Cyclone Bears Down On Northwest Australia. ()

Democratic Republic Of Congo Retakes TV Complex From Gunmen. ( BBC)

Home Of German Ambassador To Greece Is Hit By Gunfire. ( Wall Street Journal)

Third Rescue Attempt Fails To Reach Stuck Antarctic Ship. ( CNN)

Justice Sotomayor To Lead New Year's Eve Ball Drop In Times Square. ( New York Daily News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.