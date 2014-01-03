Top Stories: Wintry Blast Ebbing; Ariel Sharon's Health Failing
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Wicked Winter Storm Expected To Blow Itself Out Later Today.
-- In Israel, Ariel Sharon's Family Gathers At His Bedside.
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Evacuates More Staff From Embassy In South Sudan. ( VOA)
Senate To Vote Monday On Yellen Nomination. ( Reuters)
2013 Was Australia's Hottest Year Ever. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Former Defense Secretary Gates Recovering From Fall. ( Politico)
Boeing Machinists Voting On New Contract Offer. ( Seattle Times)
Snapchat Will Improve Its App But Doesn't Apologize For Breach. ( Washington Post)
Rescue Icebreaker May Need To Be Rescued In Antarctic. ( Guardian)
