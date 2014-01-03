© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Wintry Blast Ebbing; Ariel Sharon's Health Failing

By Korva Coleman
Published January 3, 2014 at 8:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Wicked Winter Storm Expected To Blow Itself Out Later Today.

-- In Israel, Ariel Sharon's Family Gathers At His Bedside.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Evacuates More Staff From Embassy In South Sudan. ( VOA)

Senate To Vote Monday On Yellen Nomination. ( Reuters)

2013 Was Australia's Hottest Year Ever. ( Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Defense Secretary Gates Recovering From Fall. ( Politico)

Boeing Machinists Voting On New Contract Offer. ( Seattle Times)

Snapchat Will Improve Its App But Doesn't Apologize For Breach. ( Washington Post)

Rescue Icebreaker May Need To Be Rescued In Antarctic. ( Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
