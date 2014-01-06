Top Stories: Arctic Blast Freezes U.S.; Liz Cheney Ending Senate Bid
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Nation's Turning Blue As Temperatures Continue To Plunge.
-- Reports: Liz Cheney Drops Senate Bid Due To Family 'Health Issues.'
-- German Chancellor Merkel Fractures Hip In Skiing Accident.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: JP Morgan To Pay $2 Billion To Settle Madoff Case. ( The Wall Street Journal)
Senate Poised To Confirm Yellen As Fed Chair. ( Voice of America)
Iraqi Leader Calls For Al Qaida Militants To Be Ousted From Province. ( BBC)
Former Basketball Star Rodman Back In North Korea. ( Los Angeles Times)
India Apartment Building Collapse Kills More Than A Dozen. ( UPI)
Anti-Whaling Activists Chase Japanese Whalers. ( Radio New Zealand)
Several Die In Chinese Mosque Stampede. ( NBC)
Colts Fan Photobombs Chiefs Fans Ahead Of Game, Foretelling Results. ( Denver Post)
