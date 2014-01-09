Top Stories: Christie's Bridge Scandal; Rodman Apologizes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bridge Scandal Threatens Christie's 'No-Nonsense Image.'

-- 'I Had Been Drinking,' Rodman Says In Apology For Comments.

-- Loehmann's To Liquidate, Macy's Cuts Jobs In Reorganization.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Debates How To Pay For Extended Jobless Benefits. ( Washington Post)

Warmer Weather Flowing At Last Over Frigid U.S. ( CNN)

Blast At Mitsubishi Plant In Japan Kills At Least 5. ( Bloomberg)

Interim Central African Republic Leader Facing Pressure To Quit. ( AllAfrica)

Hagel Visiting U.S. Bases With Nuclear Missions To Boost Morale. ( Reuters)

Holiday Sales Rose, Though There Were Fewer Shoppers. ( Los Angeles Times)

E.U. May Limit Cinnamon Use, Jeopardizing Danish Pastries. ( Mirror)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.