Top Stories: Christie's Bridge Scandal; Rodman Apologizes
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Bridge Scandal Threatens Christie's 'No-Nonsense Image.'
-- 'I Had Been Drinking,' Rodman Says In Apology For Comments.
-- Loehmann's To Liquidate, Macy's Cuts Jobs In Reorganization.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Debates How To Pay For Extended Jobless Benefits. ( Washington Post)
Warmer Weather Flowing At Last Over Frigid U.S. ( CNN)
Blast At Mitsubishi Plant In Japan Kills At Least 5. ( Bloomberg)
Interim Central African Republic Leader Facing Pressure To Quit. ( AllAfrica)
Hagel Visiting U.S. Bases With Nuclear Missions To Boost Morale. ( Reuters)
Holiday Sales Rose, Though There Were Fewer Shoppers. ( Los Angeles Times)
E.U. May Limit Cinnamon Use, Jeopardizing Danish Pastries. ( Mirror)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.