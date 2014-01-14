Top Stories: Congress To Vote On Budget; Egypt's New Constitution
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Congress Poised To Pass $1.1 Trillion Spending Bill.
-- Egyptians go to Polls With Opposition Largely Silenced.
And here are more early headlines:
Some West Virginia Residents Getting Water Back. ( Charleston Gazette)
Senate Still Negotiating Extended Unemployment Benefits. ( Politico)
Mexico Sending Troops To Patrol In State With Drug Violence. ( BBC)
New Mexico Judge Approves Right-To-Die Case. ( Albuquerque Journal)
Christie To Give State Of The State Address Under Scrutiny. ( ABC)
Chinese Doctor Who Sold Infants Given Death Sentence. ( Guardian)
Beanie Baby Creator Faces Sentencing In Tax Fraud Case. ( Bloomberg)
Movie Patron Shot To Death Over Phone Texting Argument. ( CNN)
