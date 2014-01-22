Top Stories: Syrian Peace Talks; Summing Up Winter Weather

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Accusations And Acrimony' At Start Of Talks On Syria.

-- Winter's Wicked Wallop In Five Headlines.

-- Almost No Poor Nations By 2035? That's What Bill Gates Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Additional Chemical Fouled West Virginia Water. ( Charleston Gazette)

Supreme Court Considers Victim Restitution In Child Porn Case. ( USA Today)

At Least Three Protesters Die In Ukrainian Clashes. ( AP)

Israeli Air Strike Kills Palestinian Who Shot Rockets During Sharon Funeral. ( BBC)

Purdue Teaching Assistant Accused Of Fatally Shooting Colleague. ( Indianapolis Star)

Second Victim's Body Taken From Damaged Omaha Feed Plant. ( Omaha World-Herald)

Eight More Pilot Whales Die In Southwest Florida. ( WINK-TV)

Safety Tests Show Subcompact Cars Have Poor Crash Results. ( Detroit News)

Who Will Pay For Rescuing Trapped Antarctic Scientists? ( Phys.org)

