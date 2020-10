RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Wal-Mart announced yesterday it plans to create a $10 million fund to spur U.S. manufacturing. The fund will supply grants to projects aimed at creating new processes and jobs in the sector. The fund will be launched in March, and Wal-Mart will fund the grants for five years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.