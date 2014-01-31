Top Stories: South Recovers From Weather; Microsoft's Next CEO?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brain Surgeon Walks Six Miles Through Storm To Save Patient.

-- Reports: Insider Satya Nadella Likely To Be Microsoft's CEO.

And here are more early headlines:

British Nuclear Reprocessing Plant Finds Higher Radiation Levels. ( BBC)

Report: Bloomberg To Be Named U.N. Climate Change Envoy.( Reuters)

Violence Feared In Thailand's Election On Sunday. ( Reuters)

Iraqi Troops Retake Government Building, Free Hostages. ( Al Arabiya)

Colorado Movie Shooting Suspect In Court Today For Hearing. ( AP)

Another Cruise Ship Returns To Texas Port With Ill Passengers. ( Houston Chronicle)

Short On Cash, New Mexico Is Selling Buffalo Soldiers' Landmark. ( AP)

