Top Stories: Fed Chief Yellen At The Capitol; Shirley Temple Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shirley Temple Dies: Childhood Movie Star Became Diplomat.

-- No Change In Fed Policy, Yellen Signals.

And here are more early headlines:

North Carolina Seeks Settlement Delay With Utility Following Ash Spill. ( AP)

IOC Lifts Ban On India For Olympic Winter Games. ( NBC)

Cease Fire Extended For Besieged Syrian City Of Homs. ( CNN)

Nevada Won't Defend Ban Against Same Sex Marriage. ( AP)

Idaho Court Backs Lesbian Couple In Adoption Case. ( Idaho Statesman)

Jury Deliberations Resume In Former New Orleans Mayor Case. ( Times-Picayune)

Bacon Celebrated With Food, Drink And Dental Floss In Festival. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.