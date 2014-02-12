© 2020 WFAE
Canadians: Selfish With Beer, Generous With Skis

Published February 12, 2014 at 5:00 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Sochi, the Canadians have filled an entire fridge with Molson beer, but it's not for sharing. The fridge requires the scan of a Canadian passport to open.

Still, this Olympic moment: Yesterday, the coach of Canada's cross country ski team spotted a Russian competitor struggling to the finish line with a broken ski, and promptly ran out and gave him a replacement.

In sum, Canadians: selfish with beer, generous with skis. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.