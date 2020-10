Top Stories: Ukrainian Truce Breaks; Jobless Claims Down

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'Absolute Chaos' in Kiev: Truce Collapses, Death Toll Rises.

-- Dip In Jobless Claims Seen As Sign Of Better Times Ahead.

-- In Venezuela, Another Beauty Queen's Death Adds To Anger.

And here are our early headlines:

Progress Reported As Latest Round Of Iran Nuke Talks Concludes. ( VOA)

2 Ex-Navy Seals Found Dead Aboard Ship That Inspired "Captain Phillips" Film. ( L.A.Times)

Libya To Recognize Women Raped In Uprising As War Victims. ( BBC)

North, South Korean Families Divided By War, Reunite. ( CNN)

New Radioactive Leak Detected At Wrecked Fukushima Nuclear Plant. ( Reuters)

Data Breach At University Of Maryland Affects 300,000. ( Washington Post)

Mississippi Church Floor Collapses, Injuring 15, None Seriously. ( AP)

Somebody Won The Powerball! Ticket Sold In California. ( San Jose Mercury News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.