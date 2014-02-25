LinkedIn Launches Chinese-Language Website

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with LinkedIn in Chinese.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The online professional network is launching a Chinese language website to expand its presence in China. LinkedIn's English site has been available in China for years. The company hopes to draw 140 million new users with its Chinese-language site, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That would increase its number of users by 50 percent. Once the site is officially up and operating, LinkedIn will be the only major U.S. social network in China. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.