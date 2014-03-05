Top Stories: Ukraine Diplomacy; Ky. To Challenge Gay Marriage

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine: Push Is On to Get Russia To Take The 'Off-Ramp'.

-- Overruled: Ky. Gov. Says State Will Appeal Same-Sex Order.

And here are more early headlines:

3 Arab Countries Pull Diplomats From Qatar, Citing Security. ( Al Arabiya)

Gunmen Hold Iraqi City Council Hostage For Hours In Deadly Attack. ( Al Jazeera)

Second Bitcoin Exchange Shuts Down, Cites Security Breach. ( CNBC)

Syria Strikes Targets At Border Inside Lebanon. ( Reuters)

House Votes To Change Flood Insurance Program Again. ( USA Today)

Texas Results: GOP's Cornyn, Abbott And Democrat Davis Win. ( Wall Street Journal)

Western GOP Advocates, Businesses Support Gay Marriage. ( Deseret News)

California Park Closes Nightly To Deter Redwood Tree Poachers. ( AP)

"How We Die" Award-Winning Author, Dr. Sherwin Nuland, Dies. ( New York Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.