Primark To Pay $10 Million To Victims Of Bangladesh Factory Collapse

GREENE: The British clothing retailer Primark says it will pay an additional $10 million to victims of the Rana Plaza factory collapse last year that killed more than 1,100 people.

So far, the company has paid out $2 million in short-term financial support. Survivors and their families will now get payouts that range from $416 to $133,000.