Top Stories: G-7 Meets On Ukraine; Plane Hunters See More Objects
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Orders Its Troops Out Of Crimea As G-7 Meets On Crisis.
-- Planes Spot More Floating Objects As Airliner Search Continues.
-- 8 Dead, Many Still Missing In Washington State Mudslide.
And here are more early headlines:
Obama Begins European Visit In Netherlands, Crimea Leads Talks. ( AP)
Egypt Sentences Hundreds Of Muslim Brotherhood Activists To Death. ( Reuters)
Turkey Shoots Down Syrian Jet In Alleged Airspace Violation. ( BBC)
"Extremely Serious" Oil Spill Blocks Houston Ship Channel. ( USA Today)
Unclear If Michigan To Recognize New Same Sex Marriages. ( Detroit Free Press)
French Anti-Immigrant Party Ahead In Municipal Election Returns. ( Telegraph)
More U.S. Troops Join Uganda Search For Warlord Kony. ( New York Times)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.