After Detour, Soyuz Successfully Docks With ISS

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 27, 2014 at 8:25 PM EDT
The Soyuz approaches the International Space Station.
Despite an unexpected wrinkle with a thruster that made a four-orbit rendezvous into a 32-orbit one, the Russian Soyuz successfully docked with the International Space Station Thursday night.

As Scott reported on Wednesday, the thruster that was supposed to send the capsule into a speedier route failed to burn. NASA explained today that may have been because the capsule wasn't in the right orbital position, so Soyuz decided to fall back to the longer 32-orbit rendezvous.

In any case, at 7:53 p.m. ET., astronaut Steve Swanson and two Russian cosmonauts aboard the capsule saw this welcome sight:

The capsule is expected to open at 10:15 p.m. ET. NASA will be live streaming:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
