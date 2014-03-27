Wu-Tang Clan Unveils Unique Distribution Model

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Legendary hip-hop artists, Wu-Tang Clan have come up with a new music distribution model. Instead of trying to sell millions of copies of their latest album, they're planning to release just one and sell it at auction for millions of dollars.

With the announcement in "Forbes" magazine, original Wu-Tang member RZA said this is like somebody having the scepter of an Egyptian king.

"Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" is 31 songs, 128 minutes of music. It comes in a meticulously handcrafted silver-and-nickel case. But before it goes to auction, the album will go on tour.

GREENE: That's right. Fans can visit museums, galleries, music festivals where they'll have to clear very tight security and pay up to $50 to pop on headphones for just a single listen.

