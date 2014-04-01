MGM Announces New 'Pink Panther' Is In The Works

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And what a perfect segue to this news. MGM says a new "Pink Panther" movie is in the works. The focus, we're told, will not be on the bumbling Inspector Clouseau, made famous by Peter Sellers.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "THE PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN")

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK. Now, in the new "Pink Panther" film, Inspector Clouseau is giving way to the actual pink panther. Remember, up until now, that cat has just starred in the credits and, of course, his own cartoons. Now he gets the movie.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE PINK PANTHER THEME")

INSKEEP: And this is MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: I was about to say Steve Instink.

GREENE: I would have loved that.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE PINK PANTHER THEME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.