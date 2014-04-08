Top Stories: UConn Takes Title; Searchers Listen For Jet Data Recorder

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- With NCAA Title, UConn Answers Questions About Kentucky, And Itself.



Search Teams Still Hunt "Pings" In Case Of Missing Jet. ( Globe & Mail)

Ukraine Takes Back Building From Pro-Russian Demonstrators. ( CNN)

Latest Round Of Iran Nuclear Talks Opens In Vienna. ( Reuters)

House Democrats Present Alternative Budget To GOP's. ( Wall Street Journal)

Western U.S. Could See Record Warmth This Week. ( AccuWeather)

Gunman Opens Fire In L.A. Police Station, Injuries Reported. ( Los Angeles Times)

Windows Ending Support For Decade-Old X-P System. ( ComputerWorld)

Just 2 Midsized SUVs Get High Marks In Safety Tests. ( Bloomberg)

U.N. Seeks Aid, Water For Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims. ( VOA)

Shipping Pathways Jammed By Ice On Great Lakes. ( AP)

San Francisco Vandals Tip Over Smart Cars. ( KTVU)

