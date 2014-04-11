Top Stories: California Bus Crash Kills Students; Ukrainian Protests
Good morning, here are our early stories:
--Tragedy In California: Truck Hits Bus Full Of Students.
-- VIDEO: Woman Throws Shoe At Hillary Clinton, No Harm Done.
-- Molotov Cocktails And Razor Wire: Inside An Occupied Building In Ukraine.
And here are more early headlines:
New Signals Are Probably Not From Missing Plane. ( CNN)
Irish Militant Charged In Deadly 1998 Omagh Bombing. ( Guardian)
Five Charged In Kidnapping Of Father Of North Carolina Prosecutor. ( USA Today)
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Florida Daycare Crash. ( Orlando Sentinel)
L.A. Deputies Kill Fleeing Hostage By Mistake. ( Los Angeles Times)
Teenager Sells Diamond She Dug Up For $20 Thousand. ( AP)
VIDEO: Chimps Escape Kansas City Zoo. ( KCTV)
