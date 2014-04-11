Top Stories: California Bus Crash Kills Students; Ukrainian Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

--Tragedy In California: Truck Hits Bus Full Of Students.

-- VIDEO: Woman Throws Shoe At Hillary Clinton, No Harm Done.

-- Molotov Cocktails And Razor Wire: Inside An Occupied Building In Ukraine.

And here are more early headlines:

New Signals Are Probably Not From Missing Plane. ( CNN)

Irish Militant Charged In Deadly 1998 Omagh Bombing. ( Guardian)

Five Charged In Kidnapping Of Father Of North Carolina Prosecutor. ( USA Today)

Suspect Arrested In Deadly Florida Daycare Crash. ( Orlando Sentinel)

L.A. Deputies Kill Fleeing Hostage By Mistake. ( Los Angeles Times)

Teenager Sells Diamond She Dug Up For $20 Thousand. ( AP)

VIDEO: Chimps Escape Kansas City Zoo. ( KCTV)

