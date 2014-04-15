© 2020 WFAE
Astronauts Will Soon Be Able To Eat Fresh Veggies In Space

Published April 15, 2014 at 6:54 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Now there is no excuse not to eat your vegetables, even if you're an astronaut in space. A plant growth chamber is headed to the International Space Station as part of a resupply mission by the Space X company. The produce-growing device is called simply Veggie. It's about the size of a microwave and uses LED lights. Sort of looks like a pillow that you can see through, all lit up in pink with lettuce inside.

NASA hopes it can provide astronauts with a rare fresh meal. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition