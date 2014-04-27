Deadly Storms Strike Central, Southern U.S.

Updated 5:25 a.m. ET Monday:

The death toll in Arkansas from Sunday's tornado is now at 16. President Barack Obama, who's traveling in the Philippines, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will work with local officials in Arkansas.

Updated 2:30 a.m. ET Monday:

The death toll from Sunday's tornado in Arkansas stands at 11. Matt DeCample, a spokesman for Gov. Mike Beebe says five people died in Faulkner County, as well as five people in Pulaski County. One person died in White County.

Updated: 1:00 a.m. ET Monday:

Matt DeCample, a spokesman for Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe, says Sunday's tornado killed four people in Faulkner County, three people in Pulaski County and one person in White County.

Updated: 12:15 a.m. ET Monday:

The death toll from a tornado that tore through central Arkansas has grown to four people, according to Matt DeCample, a spokesman for Gov. Mike Beebe. The Associated Press reports three of the deaths were in Pulaski County and the fourth was in White County.

A separate tornado spawned from the same system killed one person in northeastern Oklahoma.

From AP: Less than two hours before the Arkansas tornado struck, a twister hit the small northeastern Oklahoma community of Quapaw, killing one person and injuring six others, Ottawa County sheriff's dispatcher Kelli Soechs said. Earlier Sunday, another Ottawa County sheriff's dispatcher reported that two people were killed. Soechs declined to explain the discrepency.

Original Post:

A powerful storm created tornadoes through several states Sunday evening. Hard hit areas included Little Rock and parts of Oklahoma, where two people were killed.

The Associated Press has more on the tornado that struck in Arkansas:

The Arkansas tornado touched down about 10 miles west of Little Rock at around 7 p.m. and moved northeastward for at least 30 miles, the National Weather Service reported. The tornado missed the state capital, but it passed through or near several of its northern suburbs, including the town of Mayflower, where it destroyed several homes and businesses. Authorities issued tornado emergencies for the nearby communities of Maumelle, Morgan, Saltillo and Vilonia.

A state official told the AP that one person was killed in that tornado, but that number could increase.

In the Oklahoma community of Quapaw, a tornado killed two people, according to Ottawa County sheriff's dispatcher Colleen Thompson.

Tornadoes also touched down Sunday in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

People in the areas hardest hit by the storms are advised to seek cover.

We will continue to monitor this story and update as news comes in.

