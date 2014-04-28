Old Atari Games Found In N.M. Landfill

DAVID GREENE, HOST: Good morning. I'm David Greene. The movie "E.T." was a smash hit in the '80s; not so for the video game based on the film. You might say the creators at Atari phoned it in. They rushed it to market. People playing the game found it so bad it was as if aliens had created it. It's been rumored Atari dumped truckloads of unused game cartridges in a landfill in New Mexico.

Three decades later, those cartridges were found. Even if you have an old Atari machine, the cartridges are no longer in playing condition, thank heavens. It's MORNING EDITION.