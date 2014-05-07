Top Stories: Thailand Political Crisis; Border Patrol Complaints
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Thai Court Removes Prime Minister Yingluck From Office.
-- Report Details Hundreds Of Complaints Against U.S. Border Agents.
And here are more early headlines:
Tea Party Candidates Lose GOP Primaries. ( Politico)
New Kidnappings Of Girls Reported In Nigeria. ( New York Times)
Fed Chair Yellen Opens Two Days Of Congressional Testimony. ( MarketWatch)
Obama To Tour Arkansas Tornado Damage Today. ( USA Today)
China Plants Ocean Oil Rig In Waters Claimed By Vietnam. ( VOA)
Next Round Of India's Election Is Underway. ( Reuters)
South Africa Election Includes Voters Born After Apartheid. ( Telegraph)
Cruise Ship May Have Hit Whale In New York Harbor. ( WNBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.