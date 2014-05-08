Top Stories: Ukrainian Separatists Will Vote; New Nigerian Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine's Separatists Will Hold Vote, Despite Putin.

-- Brutal Attack On Nigerian Village Kills More Than 125.

And here are more early headlines:

Enormous Blast In Aleppo Targets Syrian Troops. ( BBC)

Ousted Thai Prime Minister Indicted On Corruption Charge. ( Reuters)

Burwell HHS Confirmation Hearing Expected To Highlight Obamacare Criticism. ( Bloomberg)

Russia Says NATO Chief "Blind", Troops Have Been Withdrawn. ( USA Today)

Ex-Worker Sues Fukushima Utility For Radiation Exposure. ( AP)

Alaska Official Not Sorry For Comparing Union Dues To Slavery. ( Anchorage Daily News)

