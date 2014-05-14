Top Stories: Turkish Mine Blast; Europe Chooses Privacy Rules

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Death Toll Passes 200 In Turkish Coal Mine Explosion.

-- 'I'm Happy,' Says Man Whose Case Changed Europe's Rules For Google.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Round Of Iran Nuclear Talks Open In Vienna. ( Reuters)

Ukraine Hosts Talks Aimed At New Dialogue With Separatists. ( BBC)

Vietnamese Protesters Burn Chinese Factories In Territorial Feud. ( VOA)

3 Astronauts Back As Russia To Stop Space Station Cooperation. ( Washington Post)

Newark, N.J. Councilman Baracka Wins Mayoral Race. ( Star-Ledger)

Primary Results From Nebraska, West Virginia. ( U.S. News & World Report)

Samsung Will Pay Semiconductor Plant Workers With Cancer Claims. ( Bloomberg)

Christie's Holds Record Breaking Art Auction Featuring Warhol, Bacon. ( Businessweek)

