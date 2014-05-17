Tech Week: The Right To Be Forgotten And The Open Internet

It's that time again! Just as we do every weekend, let's take a look back at the week's big technology headlines from NPR and beyond.

ICYMI

Drone Week, Part Two: Our tech reporting team's exploration of commercial drones continued this week, with a story from Aarti Shahani on how Hollywood is using them and skirting the law, and Laura Sydell's piece on how drones don't sit so well with a large chunk of Americans.

Forget Me Please: In a decision that sparked all kinds of open questions, the highest court in Europe decided that search engines like Google must remove from search results content that private citizens find harmful. It's a much lower burden for removal than what currently exists now. Aarti reported that it could leave a legal mess since each of the EU's 28 countries could interpret the decision differently.

The Big Conversation

Net Neutrality Vote: The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to approve a preliminary proposal that would let Internet service providers like Comcast and Time Warner create paid "fast lanes" for content providers. But the FCC will first take public comments on the proposal until July. How does this play out? The New York Times' David Carr writes that it could create an interesting face-off between the Silicon Valley powers (who are against the FCC plan) and the Beltway establishment that backs the proposal.

Curiosities

