Top Stories: Ukraine Fights Separatists; Google's Car
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ukraine Promises To 'Crush' Insurgency; Chechnya Denies Sending Troops.
-- Google's New Car Lacks A Steering Wheel (And Brakes).
And here are more early headlines:
Obama To Lay Out Foreign Policy Vision In West Point Speech. ( New York Times)
Tea Party Activists Gain Victories In Texas Runoff Elections. ( AP)
Sterling Promises Fight Over Any Sale Of L.A. Clippers. ( ESPN)
Pentagon Chief Opens Review Of Military Health System. ( Bloomberg)
Central California Fire Grows As Crews Fight To Contain It. ( Sacramento Bee)
Egypt Extends Election Hours After Few People Turn Out To Vote. ( Time)
Poland's Last Communist Leader Won't Get State Funeral. ( BBC)
France Dismantles 3 Migrant Camps Near Calais. ( Guardian)
San Francisco Scavenger Hunt For Cash Widens. ( SF Gate)
Australian IPhones, IPads Hacked, Owners Told To Pay Ransom. ( Washington Post)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.